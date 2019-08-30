Miami brewery handing out free filtered water ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida brewery is helping out those who need water ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

Beat Culture Brewery in Miami is giving out free filtered water to the public in preparation for the storm.

“We’re Miami born and bred. We’ve gone through hurricanes. We’ve gone through the hustle of waiting in lines at gas stations,” said brewery co-owner Alan Espino. “It’s really the least that we can do.”

Those interested just have to bring their own container or containers to be filled.

Dorian is expected to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm sometime next week.

