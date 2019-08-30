Miami boat owners secure vessels ahead of Dorian

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some Miami residents spent their Friday bringing in their boats to protect them, days before Hurricane Dorian is expected to approach Florida.

Owners are worried about the rough surf and storm surge that the storm, a Category 4 system as of Friday night, is expected to bring.

Earlier in the day, boat owners at Pelican Harbor Marina hauled the vessels home with them. Others took their boats to dry dock.

