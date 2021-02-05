Miami Beach will have increased police patrols this weekend due to recent violent crimes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach will see increased police patrols this weekend with the help of Miami-Dade Police, who will be assisting Miami Beach Police officers.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber asked for the increased police presence in the city’s entertainment district following a string of violent crimes.

“Don’t come here to do things you wouldn’t do in your hometown,” Gelber said Monday. “Don’t come here if you’re not intending to play by the rules. I also reached out to the county mayor, Mayor Levine Cava, I asked her for some help from Metro Dade, which, obviously, also has jurisdiction here.”

A shooting in front of The Licking restaurant in the area of Eighth Street and Washington Avenue sent three people to the hospital. Police said the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Keshawn McLean, has a pending attempted murder case out of New York and remains on the run.

Several high profile crimes have the city on edge and had 7News asking questions during Gelber’s Monday news conference.

“I have two daughters, 20 and 22,” Gelber said.

When asked if he would let his daughters go to South Beach, Gelber replied, “I don’t send my kids to Ocean Drive.”

Dozens of more officers were promised, including some who will trade in their plainclothes detective gear for a uniform. Other officers will be wearing tactical-type gear, according to police and city leaders.

The officers are expected to work more hours to combat the recent crimes.

“They’re going to be arrested if they misbehave,” Gelber said.

As of 6 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers were seen at Miami Beach Police headquarters taking part in roll call.

