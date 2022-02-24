MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A last-call crackdown is coming to parts of Miami Beach.

From March 7 to 21, alcohol sales will stop at 2 a.m. at all bars and restaurants south of 16th Street.

The city commission narrowly passed the measure in an effort to curtail bad and, in some instances, illegal alcohol-fueled behavior during spring break this year.

After spring break, businesses can resume selling alcohol until 5 a.m.

