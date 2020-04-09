Miami Beach to offer in-home COVID-19 testing to seniors with symptoms

Medical personnel wait to get a sample from a drive-thru patient at a newly opened free COVID-19 testing site provided by United Memorial Medical Center Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Houston. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is making it easier for seniors who may have COVID-19 to get tested.

The city announced in their daily email they will begin offering in-home testing for Miami Beach residents 65 years old or older who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, shortness of breath or a persistent cough.

Beginning Monday, April 13, the City of Miami Beach will begin offering in-home #COVID19 testing for homebound Miami Beach seniors that are 65 years & older and are experiencing symptoms via appointment. Read more in our daily email here: https://t.co/jH57Omuqgu pic.twitter.com/uX4KoPDIG9 — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 9, 2020

The testing will be offered starting Monday.

The testing is by appointment only, and residents who meet the criteria should call the city’s customer service center at 305-604-CITY (2489) to request an appointment.

The customer service center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The city also announced that the State of Emergency declaration has been extended through April 16.

