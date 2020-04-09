Miami Beach to offer in-home COVID-19 testing to seniors with symptoms

Related
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is making it easier for seniors who may have COVID-19 to get tested.
The city announced in their daily email they will begin offering in-home testing for Miami Beach residents 65 years old or older who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, shortness of breath or a persistent cough.
The testing will be offered starting Monday.
The testing is by appointment only, and residents who meet the criteria should call the city’s customer service center at 305-604-CITY (2489) to request an appointment.
The customer service center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The city also announced that the State of Emergency declaration has been extended through April 16.
