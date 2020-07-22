Miami Beach to issue fines for noncompliance of face masks

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Beach officials announced citations will be issued to anyone who is not wearing a face mask in public.

Starting Thursday, individuals caught out in public not wearing a face covering will be issued a $50 citation.

Mask Up or Pay the Fine — Starting tomorrow, the City of Miami Beach to issue $50 citations for Noncompliance of Facial Coverings #MaskUpMiamiBeach #WearAMask 😷 pic.twitter.com/gJKLYoLANw — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) July 22, 2020

Miami Beach Police and code enforcement officers will be enforcing the guidelines.

Miami-Dade is also implementing $100 fines for face covering violations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.