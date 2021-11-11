MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cities across South Florida are honoring service members who have bravely fought for the United States.

Miami Beach will host their 13th annual parade on Thursday.

Last year, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic, but is back.

The event includes a march down Ocean Drive, from fifth to 14th Street, with floats, veterans, military groups, marching bands and others.

It begins at 11:11 a.m. because the event coincides with the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which was originally was to commemorate the armistice ending of World War I.

At noon, festivities will move to Lummus Park where the all-veterans parachute team will take to the sky for demonstration.

Several other ceremonies and events will be held across South Florida.

