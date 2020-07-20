Miami Beach to close summer camps at parks due to COVID-19 concerns

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has announced they will be closing summer camps at parks due to COVID-19 concerns.

UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, due to the rising numbers of #COVID19 throughout South Florida, #MBParks will be closing its summer camp sites effective Monday, July 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/tR7qY1GXqE — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) July 20, 2020

The city tweeted the update Monday afternoon.

The city said the camps are set to close Monday, July 27.

This announcement comes after the Florida Department of Health announced another 10,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. In Miami-Dade alone, there have been 87,035 confirmed cases.

