Miami Beach to close all hotels amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has announced that, in coordination with Miami-Dade County, they will be closing all hotels in the city in the midst of the coronavirus.

The city announced that by 11:59 p.m. Monday, commercial lodging establishments must be fully closed to guests and renters.

The list includes:

hotels

suite hotels

hotel units within apartment-hotels

hostels

dormitories

motels

temporary vacation/short term rentals

Officials are also implementing a city-wide curfew from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., beginning March 24, until further notice.

Officials also announced the closure of Purdy Boat Ramp at Maurice Gibb Park. However, all other marinas, boat launches, docking, fueling, marine supply and other marina services shall remain open between the hours of 7 a.m. to sunset only.

