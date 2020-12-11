Miami Beach synagogue lights first candle of menorah on Lincoln Road

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida synagogue celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by hosting a festival in Miami Beach.

People gathered on Lincoln Road on Thursday for the lighting of the first candle of the menorah during a celebration hosted by Miami Beach’s Chabad Jewish Synagogue.

The Jewish holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, lasts for eight days and commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century.

One candle is lit each night accompanied by the recital of a special blessing.

