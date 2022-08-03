MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach SWAT teams were outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron where they eventually brought out a man in handcuffs, Wednesday.

Officials said they believed he is connected to a woman who was found shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video showed a man pushing a woman out of his vehicle where he shoots her and gets back into his car. He drove off immediately after.

The body of the woman was found after 911 calls came in around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

Police arrived at the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street where they found her in an alleyway.

