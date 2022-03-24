MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Curfews, closures and last calls are starting soon in Miami Beach.

The news came out Tuesday that the City of Miami Beach had set a curfew from from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Thursday and continuing through Monday morning, within a designated curfew zone.

The established zone is from the area of 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard to the north to Government Cut to the south.

This comes after things got out of hand last weekend, when five people were shot, and a lot of other bad behavior, according to city leaders.

Package liquor sales within that zone are off limits after 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For some stores in the area, that’s a loss of six hours of sales each night.

“We have customers that come inside and buy $35,000, $40,000 in one shot, you know what I mean, so we are talking about maybe hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Wilson Arevalo from Gulf Liquors. “You never know. It’s affecting a lot of stores. It’s sad and very bad, because it’s affecting a lot of families as well.”

Visitors told 7News they are just learning about this, and they are not happy.

