Miami Beach Senior High School staff member to self-quarantine after Denver trip

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A staff member at Miami Beach Senior High School will be imposing a self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus while on a trip to Denver.
Dr. Maria T. Rodriguez, the school’s principal, said in a message to parents on Monday that a staff member will stay home until the middle of the month in an abundance of caution.
The principal said the staff member recently visited Denver and stayed at a hotel where another guest was diagnosed with COVID-19.
