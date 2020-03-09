Miami Beach Senior High School staff member to self-quarantine after Denver trip

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A staff member at Miami Beach Senior High School will be imposing a self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus while on a trip to Denver.

Dr. Maria T. Rodriguez, the school’s principal, said in a message to parents on Monday that a staff member will stay home until the middle of the month in an abundance of caution.

A staff member at Miami Beach Senior High School is quarantined at home after staying in a Denver hotel where a guest was confirmed to have coronavirus. Miami-Dade School District is asking the staff member to stay home until March 14th, the end of the incubation period. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 10, 2020

The principal said the staff member recently visited Denver and stayed at a hotel where another guest was diagnosed with COVID-19.

