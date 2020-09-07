Miami Beach sees quiet Labor Day after weekend draws large crowds, increased patrols

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The beaches in South Florida are now open for the first holiday since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety patrols have been hard at work on Labor Day to ensure residents and visitors are abiding by the rules set by the state such as face masks and social distancing.

South Beach was relatively quiet on Monday which was very from different from what was seen over the weekend.

A drone camera flew over a fairly empty Ocean Drive.

It was a different story, however, on Saturday and Sunday, when thousands flocked to the iconic street to celebrate the holiday.

“We have seen an increase in visitors,” said Miami Beach police officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “We have additional officers all along our roadways, on our sand, and also on the waterways.”

Many revelers could be seen neglecting to abide by the rules officials warned of ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Not much social distancing, no,” said one resident, “but masks, yes and no.”

“It’s kind of that screw it mentality, it’s Labor Day Weekend,” said one visitor.

Police were out in large numbers enforcing the 10 p.m. curfew.

Monday afternoon, there was the usual crowd on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“I think everyone is more careful,” said a Fort Lauderdale resident.

“People that I’m with are respective of all the rules,” said another resident.

“Yeah, I got my mask, trying to stay safe, trying to keep apart from everybody,” said one beachgoer.

There was more than one reason to celebrate on Monday. Florida health officials reported 1,838 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest number since June.

That trend was also present in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with 274 and 233 new coronavirus cases reported, respectively.

The question for local leaders is how the long weekend will affect cases.

“We have seen spikes after long weekends, after spring break, and so that’s certainly a concern, something we’ve been messaging for the last few days,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Local businesses, meanwhile, hope the busy weekend will give them a boost in traffic they desperately need.

“We’re just hoping people are patient to get their table, and they respect the fact that we’re trying to do the right thing,” said one business owner.

Miami Beach Police said the area was relatively quiet over the weekend except for a single incident Sunday night.

