Miami Beach seeks the public’s help to find endangered man

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are seeking the public’s help to find an endangered missing man.
The search is on for 66-year-old Inocente Alexis Cusidor-Hernandez.
Cusidor-Hernandez was last seen at the north end of Miami Beach, Tuesday.
MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Mr. Cusidor-Hernandez? Anyone with information should contact MBPD at 305-673-7900. pic.twitter.com/vMiUNYO86w
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 20, 2021
A friend of his said he was going to the bank and was possibly wearing black jeans and a white t-shirt with “Miami” written on it.
Cusidor-Hernandez suffers from dementia.
If you have seen him, contact Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.
