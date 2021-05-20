Miami Beach seeks the public’s help to find endangered man

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are seeking the public’s help to find an endangered missing man.

The search is on for 66-year-old Inocente Alexis Cusidor-Hernandez.

Cusidor-Hernandez was last seen at the north end of Miami Beach, Tuesday.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Mr. Cusidor-Hernandez? Anyone with information should contact MBPD at 305-673-7900. pic.twitter.com/vMiUNYO86w — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 20, 2021

A friend of his said he was going to the bank and was possibly wearing black jeans and a white t-shirt with “Miami” written on it.

Cusidor-Hernandez suffers from dementia.

If you have seen him, contact Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

