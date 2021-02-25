Miami Beach schoolteacher fired, accused of sending nude photos to former students

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach schoolteacher has been fired because she is accused of sending nude photos of herself to former students.

Although Alexandra Handwerger has been terminated from her position at Hebrew Academy, there have been no criminal charges filed against her. Jude Faccidomo, Handwerger’s attorney, said the allegations brought against his client are baseless.

“My client hasn’t seen any photographs. I haven’t seen any photographs, so I’m not even in a position to comment on them,” he said. “There’s no criminal allegations here. It’s curious that Miami Beach Police are investigating it. We certainly understand the need to, and again, we welcome it.”

The school learned several 18-year-old men, who are currently studying in Israel, received inappropriate photos from Handwerger through Snapchat. The students used to attend Hebrew Academy.

When the schoolteacher was confronted by school leaders about how the students got the photos, the police report stated Handwerger first said she could not recall, but later admitted to taking the photos.

Handwerger was the head of the English department at the academy, and she is currently separated from former 7News reporter Rosh Lowe.

“As you can imagine, he was devastated upon hearing this news,” Lowe’s attorney David Kubiliun said on his behalf. “We’re talking a man who’s a dedicated father, dedicated husband, and he was very, very upset.”

The academy addressed the matter in a letter to parents that read, in part, “We received information that there is a video and possible photos of a former teacher that are inappropriate. It is our understanding that some graduates and current students may have received copies of the videos and/or photos. We are unaware of how our students received the videos/photos at this time, but have been and continue to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the entirety of this serious matter.”

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.