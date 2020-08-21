Miami Beach robbery suspect arrested outside WSVN studio

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery in Miami Beach.

The suspect was taken into custody in the WSVN parking lot, located along the 79th Street Causeway, at around 9 a.m., Friday.

According to Miami Beach Police, the suspect snatched a 60-year-old woman’s shopping bag at a Publix located near 69th Street and Collins Avenue before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was located in North Bay Village.

7News’ roofcam showed the suspect’s gray sedan stopped by Miami Beach and North Bay Village Police in the entranceway to the parking lot.

