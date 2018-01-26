Miami Beach restaurant closed after serving alcohol to minors

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach restaurant has been ordered closed after being accused of serving alcohol to minors.

An undercover operation found that several employees at La Baguette Restaurant, located near 10th Street and Ocean Drive, served alcohol to minors.

“Based on the nature and gravity of the allegations uncovered,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “I determined that this presented an actual threat to the public health, welfare and safety, and it was imperative that we acted swiftly to remedy this situation.”

The employees accused of serving the alcohol will be charged with selling, giving or serving an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21 years of age — a second-degree misdemeanor.

Morales has since issued an order revoking the business’ license.

