Miami Beach residents upset after burglars ransack apartments tented for termites

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment complex in Miami Beach who had left their units so they could be tented for termites are demanding answers after they came back to find their homes ransacked by burglars.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators outside of the complex located in the area of 84th Street and Harding Avenue, Friday night.

Residents listed the items that were stolen from their units.

“Shoes, an Apple TV and a PlayStation,” said a victim.

Now these residents are demanding accountability.

“We’re waiting for answers from them,” said resident Carlos Borelly.

Residents said they want to know why their homes were not guarded at all times and, even though it was apparently for a brief time, were left to be burglarized overnight.

“They broke in, and they went into, apparently, mostly the apartments on the first floor and the apartments on the second floor, including ours,” said victim Johanan Benavides.

Tenants said they were expecting to be back in their homes Friday night. Instead, they returned to deal with crime tape, officers just outside their doors and a big mess inside their homes.

Miami Beach Police officers remained at the apartments for hours on Friday.

Steve Hunsicker, a landlord who owns two of the units, said those in charge of guarding the property stepped away.

“The place was empty, there was no one here. I mean, there was a big tent over it, so of course, it’s obvious that it’s empty,” he said. “There was security that was supposed to guard it, and according to the email, there was a shift change, and I guess they left it unattended, and somebody took advantage.”

Ticked-off tenants waited from answers from Urban Resource LLC, the Miami Beach-based property management company to whom they pay rent. Instead, some got messages from that company in their inbox.

“I received an email this morning,” said Benavides.

In that email, a spokesperson wrote, “[There was a] break-in or an attempt to break in between 5:30 a.m.- 6:30 a.m. around the time the security guards were changing shifts. The intruders must have been scoping the property and waiting for the right opportunity for the guards to change shift.”

But an explanation is not helping allay these residents’ frustration.

“If the one job you have is to secure something, and there is a period of an hour when somebody’s not there during the shift change, that’s like, you might as well not have anybody [there] ever, because what’s the point?” said tenant Yecid Benavides.

Urban Resource LLC did not immediately return 7News’ calls for comment.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

