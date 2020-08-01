Miami Beach residents, business owners prepare for Hurricane Isaias

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sandbags have been placed in front of several businesses in Miami Beach as owners prepare for what Hurricane Isaias might bring.

South Beach looks different from usual as residents prepare for the storm.

The roads were empty with the exception of a few police cruisers.

Restaurants in the area have stacked chairs on tables and cleared the sidewalks.

Business owners received an order on Friday to ensure all sidewalks were cleared by the end of the business day.

Public beaches and parks in Miami Beach were closed at 8 p.m., Friday.

The two COVID-19 test sites in the area also closed their doors at 5 p.m. that same day.

All current construction sites in the area have also been ordered to secure their spaces.

Any construction crews seen in the area may be working on storm preparations such as temporary pumps for potential flooding.

Those who live in residential areas of North Beach should expect to have their trash picked up earlier than usual as crews were out as early as 6 a.m., Saturday.

Residents are advised to put their garbage bins as well as any other potential debris in a secure space.

