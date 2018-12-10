Miami Beach resident arrested after roommate found dead at apartment complex

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his roommate to death in a Miami Beach apartment complex.

Miami Beach Police received a call at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance at the Parkview Plaza Apartments located along the 7300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Upon their arrival, responding officers located a dead victim who suffered multiple stab wounds.

“When I came there was like 20 police cars. I was like, ‘Wow, what’s going on here?’” said resident Douglas Luque.

Miami Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Jose Antonio Derose not long after, charging him with first-degree murder.

According to the police report, Derose admitted to having an argument with 55-year-old Daniel Rodolico before going into the kitchen, grabbing a knife and stabbing him.

Neighbors said the two lived in the same apartment. Rodolico treated Derose like a son, according to a friend of the victim.

“He was like an angel,” Julio Mitrani said. “He helped everybody. Peaceful, not aggressive, not a single bone in his body that was aggressive at all.”

Neighbors had good things to say about Derose as well. However, they said his mental illness likely contributed to the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing.

