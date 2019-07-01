Miami Beach randomly selecting applicants for $739 per month studio apartments

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - If you are looking for a new place to live, then Miami Beach might be your destination.

The City of Miami Beach has opened online applications for studio apartments in its affordable housing program.

The online applications are available for units at Madeleine Village Apartments and Neptune Apartments.

The studio apartments will cost $739 a month and can accommodate two residents.

Applicants must make at least $8,868 a year, but no more than $47,450 for a household of one, and no more than $54,200 for a household of two.

“Affordable housing is everyone’s goal,” said City Manager Jimmy L. Morales in a press release. “The opening of the waitlist provides a valuable opportunity for our lower-income residents to live, work and play in one of the most beautiful communities in the world.”

The application is open from Monday, July 1, to Friday, July 5. Once the application closes, the city said they will randomly select 1,000 people from the submitted applications for addition to the city’s affordable housing waitlist.

The results of the selection will occur at a public lottery drawing on July 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, where applicants can attend in person. The results of the drawing will also be posted on the city’s website on July 12, and applicants can track their position on the waitlist online.

For more information or to apply, click here.

