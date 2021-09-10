MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Pride returns this weekend.

The festivities will kick off Friday evening with the ceremonial raising of the Progress Pride flag outside city hall.

At 7 p.m., the Pride Lights in the Night event will take place at 1111 Lincoln Road.

The event will feature remarks by a survivor from the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting and a representative of the Trans People of Color Coalition.

Miami Beach Pride runs through Sept. 19.

