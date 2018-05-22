Miami Beach prepping to prevent chaos during Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach leaders are taking steps to prevent chaos usually associated with Memorial Day weekend at the beach.

Several events will be attracting thousands of visitors to the area during the week, including Urban Beach Week and the Air and Sea Show.

Visitors will see lots of officers on the streets, while Ocean Drive will be become a giant sidewalk.

The city has also been cracking down on enforcing laws regarding noise, public drinking and drug use.

Leaders said these are all efforts to keep a good time from getting out of control.

“Our city is trying to create a sense that anything doesn’t go on South Beach,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We’re trying to really create a sense that if you are coming here to do something you can’t do in your home town, you should go somewhere else.”

The city also hopes to prevent visitors and residents from being exposed to ugly scenes, such as an incident caught on camera that shows women brawling, May 11.

A lone officer could be seen trying to keep the peace as he waited for back up.

“Just another typical video that shows the current state of Ocean Drive,” said community activist Mitch Novick. “Just violence that’s unacceptable, and no community should have to put up with this.”

Miami Beach Police have released a PSA that stated in part, “The city of Miami Beach welcomes you this Memorial Day weekend, but remember, if you’re going to play on the beach, play by the rules.”

Residents are still worried about what the weekend will bring to the area.

“The stuff that’s going on on Ocean Drive is every weekend. Memorial Day just has more bodies,” said community activist John Deutzman.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.