Miami Beach Police set up perimeter to search for fleeing burglar

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a burglary.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers received a call regarding a burglary at a construction site at 1300 Monad Terrace.

Officers said a construction worker later found the thief near 10th Street and Lenox Avenue. When the worker tried to stop the thief, the subject ended up hitting the victim with a hammer and threatening him with a fire arm.

Police have now set up a perimeter from on Lenox Avenue between 10th and 11th streets.

Police said the worker is expected to be OK, and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.