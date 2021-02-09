Miami Beach Police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old girl

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

The search is on for 16-year-old Geraldine Cabana.

Cabana was last seen on Feb. 6.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She has long brown hair, brown eyes, long acrylic nails and eyelash extensions.

Cabana’s mother said she last heard from her daughter when she denied her request to go to a party.

It is unknown what Cabana was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Cabana’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

