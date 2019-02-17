Miami Beach Police searching for wanted federal fugitive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have set up a large perimeter as they search for a federal fugitive who fled from officers.

According to officials, the perimeter set up Sunday night extends along Alton Road from 16th to 20th streets.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence near the intersection on Dade Boulevard and Alton Road as a police helicopter hovered above the area.

Cameras also captured a vehicle that appears to have crashed into a fence. The vehicle’s doors and trunk were open, as if someone had bailed out of it. Police believe it might be related to their search, but they could not confirm this.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Please avoid the area surrounding Alton Road near Dade Blvd. Police searching for wanted fugitive considered armed and dangerous. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 18, 2019

Investigators said the fugitive is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for homicide. He is believed to have taken off on foot.

Authorities indicated the subject is armed and dangerous. They have not provided a physical description.

Police urged residents and drivers to avoid the area. Some area residents said they have not been allowed back inside their homes.

Officials pointed out that the search for this fugitive is unrelated to the shooting that took place near 14th Street and Collins Avenue that claimed the life of one man.

If you have any information on the fugitive’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.