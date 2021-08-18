MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for a teen who has been missing for over a week.

Officers launched a search for 17-year-old Anthony Ezkivel-Lopez.

Police said Ezkivel-Lopez was last seen Aug. 9.

#MISSINGCHILD: Have you seen Anthony Ezkivel-Lopez? He was last seen the morning of August 9. Anyone with information should call MBPD at 305-673-7901. pic.twitter.com/RMze9j2yjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 18, 2021

Police said he told his parents he wanted to see his friends before heading back home to Iowa. However, he never made it to the airport.

Officers said he later called his parents and told them he wasn’t going back home, and he hasn’t been heard from since.

If you have any information on Ezkivel-Lopez’s whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

