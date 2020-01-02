Miami Beach Police search for 2 suspects involved in Christmas Eve shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman believed to be involved in a Christmas Eve shooting.

Miami Beach Police officers responded to a shooting near the area of Washington Avenue and 14th Street just after midnight on Dec. 24.

Shell casings were found at the scene, but the victims were nowhere to be found.

After further investigation, detectives discovered the victims were in a vehicle attempting to pull out of a parking spot along the street when the driver behind the wheel hit the suspects’ parked vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the male suspect chasing after the victims’ black Jeep. He could be seen firing multiple shots towards the vehicle.

Officials said the impact of one of the bullets was absorbed by the Jeep’s door and only caused bruising to the female passenger inside.

The victims were interviewed by detectives and said they continued to drive away in fear. They were not seriously injured.

The department released a photo of the two suspects they are searching for, taken just minutes before the shooting occurred.

A closer look at the male and female MBPD needs to ID. This was taken moments before the shooting. Call @CrimeStopper305 at 305.471.8477 if you have ANY info. Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/OhoBNYDEQZ — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 2, 2020

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

