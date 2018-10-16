Miami Beach Police rescue puppies left behind in damaged Panama City home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami Beach Police helping with recovery efforts in the Panhandle came to the rescue of four puppies who had been left behind in their home.

Officers responded to a call about abandoned dogs, and found the four young pups locked inside a Panama City house as their mom waited helplessly outside.

In order to rescue the puppies, officers crawled through a damaged side of the house to get them out and reunite them with their mom.

Miami Beach Police say the four-legged family is now safe at a local ASPCA.