Miami Beach Police release sketch of home invader who groped woman

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a composite sketch of a man who, they said, broke into a Miami Beach apartment and groped a woman while she slept.

Miami Beach Police plan to go door to door with a flyer in the North Beach neighborhood where this occurred, near 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard, late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Police, the subject is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, with a medium complexion. They believe him to be between 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with a thin muscular build. They also describe him as having bulging eyes with dark circles underneath.

He entered the unit at around 6 a.m., Sunday, wearing a dark-colored, unzipped hoodie with no shirt and jeans.

Officials said the victim was asleep on a sofa when she awoke to find the burglar touching her pelvic area just above her privates. Investigators said the man had his genitals exposed and yelled at the victim to look.

Police said the victim screamed for the invader to leave, but he refused. She then ran outside and screamed for help.

Meanwhile, police said, the crook fled in an unknown direction with the woman’s iPhone and $52 in cash.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

