Miami Beach Police officers honored for peaceful apprehension of armed man

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video showed a tense standoff between police and an armed man on Miami Beach.

The shooting happened at the intersection near West 41st Street and Chase Avenue on Nov. 6.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation and apprehend the suspect without incident.

“Let me see your hands,” said the officer. “Put your hands where I can see them. Put the gun down.”

Police responded to the scene within seconds.

“Our units were in and around the area and responded to the area within 25 seconds,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements. “They identified the subject that actually had shot and had a firearm within his possession at the time that they encountered him.”

Police said Eddie Reid fired a single shot near a school and a synagogue just before 6 p.m.

With guns drawn, police took what could have been a catastrophic crime and deescalated it with compassion instead of force.

“It’s not worth it, man,” said the officer. “Whatever you’re going through, it’s not worth it. Please, put the gun down.”

Sgts. Jeffrey Motola and Alec Llaneras were the officers that spoke to Reid and tried to calm him down.

“Very tense. Our concern, of course, was what could have happened,” said Motola. “I saw him looking at the sky and the face — I knew that he was in a bad state of mind.”

“We were able to take him into custody without any incident,” said Llaneras.

The two officers were honored on Monday for giving a lesson on kindness and patience in the most tense of situations.

“It was a phenomenal act of heroism that we can’t overstate and talk enough about,” said Clements. “Again, these are heroes in my eyes.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said this encounter is an example of good police training.

