Miami Beach Police officers, community come together at block party

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officers and other local first responders came together with residents and visitors to take part in the department’s first ever block party.

Sunday’s festivities took place along Sixth Street between Jefferson and Meridian avenues.

Perfect day for some community policing by @MiamiBeachPD at their 1st ever Block Party. Great to see so many @MiamiBeachNews residents out getting to know our officers – thank you to our police for hosting this event and for always keeping us safe. #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/vSv8cNnCkO — Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) September 22, 2019

Guests were able to enjoy free food, play games, and watch live performances.

“A free event for all of Miami Beach’s residents and visitors to come out, connect with our officers,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “We have our fire department out here, as well as several city divisions out here to just have a good time.”

The block party aimed to build bridges between the community and its officers.

