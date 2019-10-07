Miami Beach Police officer under investigation after appearing in inappropriate video

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer is under investigation after he appeared in uniform in a inappropriate video that was posted on Instagram.

Investigators were made aware of the video that was posted to the social media platform, Monday night.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements has placed Officer William Beeker in an administrative capacity. Clements also launched an internal affairs investigation into the video.

An @MiamiBeachPD cop is trouble after this surfaced on @instagram, three women in lingerie being walked into #MiamiBeach PD in a fake arrest. Internal Affairs investigation launched and ofcr. “William Beeker is now working in an administrative capacity.”: PD. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/x0BGmedNbI — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 8, 2019

The video showed Beeker escorting three handcuffed women wearing lingerie to the front doors of the department’s headquarters.

7News has learned that Beeker is a veteran of the force, and he once worked for the New York Police Department.

Beeker will remain in an administrative capacity until the investigation has concluded, police said.

