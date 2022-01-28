MIAMI (WSVN) - Thursday night, police flooded Collins Avenue during a chaotic night on Miami Beach, which ended with an officer in the hospital.

The officer was responding to a robbery between 22nd and 24th streets, along Collins Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m.

Detectives and other officers said they chased and caught up with the robber, struggled with him on the ground and then an officer and the suspect were accidentally struck by another Miami Beach Police cruiser.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami with a large law enforcement escort from several agencies.

The subject was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach.

Both are expected to be OK.

