Miami Beach Police officer saves man suffering from heart attack

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a man suffering from a heart attack.

Officers Peter Carballo and Brandon Campos responded to a call about a man in cardiac arrest, late Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Carballo found the man unconscious with no pulse and his face was turning purple.

Campos then cleared the area while Carballo began performing CPR on the man.

The man regained consciousness shortly after.

He is said to be OK and has since thanked the officer writing, “Thank you, Officer Carballo. I owe you everything. Thankful that God sent you to save me.”

Carballo has been an officer for the police department for two years.

