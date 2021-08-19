MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department is in mourning after losing one of their own.

The department announced the death of Officer Edward “Eddie” Perez, Thursday.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Edward Perez. Perez, a 25-year veteran of the MBPD, passed away this afternoon after a battle with COVID. He leaves behind a loving wife and daughter. Please keep his family and the MBPD in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/JZX7h8dq1A — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 19, 2021

Police said Perez died from complications of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Perez was a 25-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and daughter.

“Please keep his family and the MBPD in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this tragedy,” the department said.

Perez’s death comes after the death of Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Jennifer Sepot from COVID-19 last week. Sepot had been with Fort Lauderdale Police since 2017. She leaves behind a husband and a young child.

The Florida Highway Patrol also lost one of their troopers to COVID-19. Trooper Lazaro Febles died Saturday morning from the virus. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

