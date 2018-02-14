Miami Beach Police look to collect teddy bears for children in need

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are collecting teddy bear donations for children in need.

Officers said after receiving so many calls that involve child victims, they decided to take an additional step and ask the public to donate teddy bears for the children during the stressful time.

Officer Ted E. Bear wants to announce that we are officially accepting 🐻 donations. Put a teddy bear in a child's arms who may be in distress or shock. 📍Miami Beach PD – Main Lobby, 1100 Washington Avenue 🐻 must be:

🔘Brand new, tags still attached

🔘 10” to 15” pic.twitter.com/Tf2Ojgx9hy — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) February 14, 2018

“We’ve decided to start operation Ted E. Bear. This will allow the officer to place a teddy bear .. into the arms of these children who may be in a state of shock or distraught,” said Miami Beach Police officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

The teddy bears will be accepted at the main lobby of the department, located at 1100 Washington Avenue at anytime.

Officers ask that the bears be between 10 and 15 inches, and that they be new with the tags still attached.

