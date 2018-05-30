Miami Beach Police investigating after officer makes inappropriate comments toward motorcyclists

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have launched an investigation after a video surfaced of an officer allegedly making inappropriate comments toward motorcyclists over the holiday weekend.

As a group of bikers passed through Miami Beach, Sunday, a video captured what appears to be an officer saying, “I hope you all [expletive] crash and die.”

Miami Beach Police released a statement that said, “Our officers were tasked with escorting the reckless operators out of our city as quickly and safely as possible.”

Police also said an internal affairs investigation has been launched to investigate the comments that were made in the video.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist did crash and die in Miami, Sunday, and the victim’s cousin is now blaming police.

Yoinis Cruz Pena was thrown from the overpass leaving Rickenbacker Causeway. Another woman on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Pena’s cousin, Alejandro Mustafa, claimed footage showed a Miami Police officer tailing his group.

“Why you guys put other people’s lives in danger, chasing after them?” said Mustafa. “By the law, you’re not supposed to chase them.”

In the video, the police car appears to be passing the group of riders.

According to Miami Police, officers did nothing more than respond to the crash.

Miami Police released a statement that said, “The Miami Police Department does not have knowledge or information of any Miami Police officers or any other agency in pursuit of said motorcycle, or any other motorcycle, in the area at the time of the crash.”

However, riders claim they are regularly on the police radar.

“These police officers have it against us,” said motorcyclist Adelaida Andrade.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.