Miami Beach Police investigate swastika written on side of bike kiosk

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating who drew a swastika on the side of a Miami Beach bike kiosk.

Miami Beach Police units were at the Citi Bike kiosk dusting for fingerprints on the 4000 block of Chase Avenue, Thursday.

A 7News viewer was able to take a photo of the hate symbol before officers covered it with cardboard.

The swastika appeared inside a circle with the word “DEATH” written above it.

The viewer contacted police, who immediately started looking around for any surveillance cameras that may have captured the vandal in the act.

Residents in the area said they were hurt and disgusted.

“It’s really terrible, and we all have to stay strong to our religious beliefs,” a resident said. “We all have to get along with each other, respect one another and make sure that we don’t perpetuate any of this type of behavior.”

There’s also reports of a similar message of hate at 53rd Street and the boardwalk.

If you have any information on this act vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

