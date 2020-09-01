Miami Beach Police investigate death of DJ Eric Morillo

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of DJ Erick Morillo.

Miami Beach Police responded to a 911 call at 5660 La Gorce Drive just before 10:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating but MBPD confirmed Morillo is dead.

It remains unclear how the 49-year-old died.

The popular Miami DJ was taken into custody in early August after he was accused of raping a woman at his home in December of 2019.

