Miami Beach Police increases patrol presence amid Labor Day celebrations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The beaches in South Florida are now open for the first holiday since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety patrols have been hard at work on Labor Day to ensure residents and visitors are abiding by the rules set by the state such as face masks and social distancing.

South Beach was relatively quiet on Monday which was very from different from what was seen over the weekend.

“Not much social distancing, no,” said one resident, “but masks, yes and no.”

Thousands flocked Ocean Drive to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s kind of that screw it mentality, it’s Labor Day Weekend,” said one visitor.

Many could be seen to have abandoned the rules officials warned of ahead of the holiday weekend.

“We have seen an increase in visitors,” said Miami Beach police officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “We have additional officers all along our roadways, on our sand, and also on the waterways.”

Police were out in large numbers enforcing the 10 p.m. curfew.

“I think everyone is more careful,” said one Fort Lauderdale resident.

“People that I’m with are respective of all the rules,” said one resident.

“Yeah, I got my mask, trying to stay safe, trying to keep apart from everybody,” said one beachgoer.

Local businesses hope the busy weekend will give them a boost in traffic they desperately need.

“We’re just hoping people are patient to get their table, and they respect the fact that we’re trying to do the right thing,” said one business owner.

Miami Beach Police said the area was relatively quiet over the weekend except for a single incident.

