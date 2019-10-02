Miami Beach Police help man with surprise proposal

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officers assisted a man proposing to his girlfriend.

The police department tweeted out a video on Wednesday morning showing how the big question was asked.

💍 SHE SAID YES: There are a few moments in your life that you’d like to be memorable. Your proposal should be at the top of that list. We are so happy we were able to help create this beautiful memory. ❤️ #YourMBPD #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/hgpfMUP07L — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2019

Officers performed a traffic stop on the couple and asked the driver, the man’s girlfriend, to exit the vehicle and open the truck.

After the woman popped the truck, balloons tied into the trunk could be seen popping out. As she tried to figure out what was happening, her boyfriend got on one knee beside her.

The woman laughed said yes, and the officers involved said they were happy to help.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.