MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a life-saving decision, the Miami Beach Police Department organized a heartwarming reunion.

The police department teamed up with the organization Gift of Life to reunite David Mader with the teenager he helped save from an inherited immune system disorder.

“First off, I would like to thank the Miami Police Department for making this happen,” he said. “I also want to thank the Gift of Life for allowing this to happen. When I was born, I had a very rare autoimmune disorder and, you know, it was very tough to get through all of that. Then, when I was 14, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. A year later, I was told I needed a stem cell transplant, and we were waiting for a match and eventually we got one.”

The event was also aimed at recruiting anyone from the community to sign up to be a bone morrow donor.

