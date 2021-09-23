(WSVN) - After a life-saving decision, the Miami Beach Police Department organized a heartwarming reunion.

The police department teamed up with the organization Gift of Life to reunite David Mader with the teenager he helped save from blood cancer.

“First off, I would like to thank the Miami Police Department for making this happen,” he said. “I also want to thank the Gift of Life for allowing this to happen. When I was born, I had a very rare autoimmune disorder and, you know, it was very tough to get through all of that. Then, when I was 14, I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. A year later, I was told I needed a stem cell transplant, and we were waiting for a match and eventually we got one.”

The event was also aimed at recruiting anyone from the community to sign up to be a bone morrow donor.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.