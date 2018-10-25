Miami Beach Police find arsenal of weapons while arresting man for DUI

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police said they found an arsenal of weapons in the car of a man being arrested for driving under the influence.

Officers arrested 32-year-old David Goldammer of South Dakota early Thursday morning near 14th Street and Ocean Court.

Police originally responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle blocking the alleyway. When they arrived, they said they found Goldammer asleep at the wheel of the car. They also said they saw two open beer bottles and two loaded handguns in the center console.

ARREST: Arsenal of Weapons & Bullet-Resistant Vest Seized After Man is Charged with DUI & Weapons Charges Near Ocean Drive. #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/qz4JRRPCcU — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 25, 2018

Detectives said Goldammer almost fell on the ground when he got out of the car, and they found another gun in Goldammer’s waistband.

Upon further investigation, officers found an additional two additional loaded handguns, one semi-automatic rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a pocketknife with a swastika on it and a bullet-resistant vest.

Police have charged Goldammer with DUI, openly carrying a weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

