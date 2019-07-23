Miami Beach Police Department evacuated following possible bomb threat

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department’s headquarters has been evacuated after being alerted of a possible bomb threat.

The department took to Twitter to announce the precautionary evacuation of the building along the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

POLICE: Out of an abundance of caution the MBPD HQ at 1100 Washington Avenue is being evacuated. Bomb detection K9’s alerted to an area of our department. All 911 calls will be handled through our EOC, there will be NO disruption to emergency services. pic.twitter.com/UaqbY5s6wH — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2019

Officials said all emergency services will continue to operate.

All 911 calls will be handled by the department’s emergency operations center, police said.

Police will be restricting traffic surrounding the complex. Drivers are advised to use Collins Avenue or Meridian Avenue as an alternative route.

