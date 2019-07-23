Miami Beach Police Department deemed safe following possible bomb threat

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department’s headquarters has been deemed safe after officers were alerted of a possible bomb threat.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s bomb squad gave the all-clear signal, just before 7 p.m., Tuesday.

The department took to Twitter to announce the precautionary evacuation of the building along the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m.

POLICE: Out of an abundance of caution the MBPD HQ at 1100 Washington Avenue is being evacuated. Bomb detection K9’s alerted to an area of our department. All 911 calls will be handled through our EOC, there will be NO disruption to emergency services. pic.twitter.com/UaqbY5s6wH — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2019

Police said a bomb detection K-9 alerted them to an area of the department.

However, police said all emergency services continued to operate without interruption.

All 911 calls were handled by the department’s emergency operations center, police said.

7News cameras captured the Miami-Dade Police Department’s bomb squad truck and Miami Beach Police’s mobile command center parked not far from the complex.

Police said K-9 officers from Hialeah Police also aided in the investigation.

Officers could be seen blocking the streets surrounding the complex with police SUVs.

Police will be restricting traffic surrounding the complex. Drivers are advised to use Collins Avenue or Meridian Avenue as an alternative route.

Police began reopening some of the roads surrounding the complex at around 6:30 p.m.

