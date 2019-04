MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Beach Police Chief has announced his retirement on Friday.

Chief Daniel Oates took to Twitter to post his letter to the City of Miami Beach Manager.

In the letter below I delivered to the City Manager this morning, I announced my plans to retire in June after nearly 39 years in law enforcement. It’s been a great run, and it’s been an honor to serve the City of Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/Iko9iK1RTi — Daniel J. Oates (@MBPDChiefOates) April 5, 2019

In the letter, Oates said he looks “forward to retirement and for other opportunities outside of law enforcement.”

