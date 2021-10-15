MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police took two subjects into custody yesterday after making a drug discovery at two businesses.

One of those subjects, a business owner, was arrested after a six-week long undercover drug investigation.

Officers said marijuana was being sold at a store called Kush Gods and they seized three pounds between two locations of the business.

Nicholas Cunningham and Simon Mills are both charged with possession of marijuana for the purposes of trafficking.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.